Woman Tells Rickey Smiley She’ll Kick His A** For Prank Calling Her [EXCLUSIVE]

Posted 11 mins ago
In this Prank Call, Rickey Smiley calls up a woman to tell her that her car is about to be repossessed. The conversation quickly devolves into madness. When Rickey confesses that it’s a prank call, she yells at him for making her so upset! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Photos