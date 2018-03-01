Woman Tells Rickey Smiley She’ll Kick His A** For Prank Calling Her [EXCLUSIVE]

In this Prank Call, Rickey Smiley calls up a woman to tell her that her car is about to be repossessed. The conversation quickly devolves into madness. When Rickey confesses that it’s a prank call, she yells at him for making her so upset! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

