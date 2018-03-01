The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Porsha Williams Catches Rickey Smiley Trying To Be Slick! [VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 11 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Nene Leakes recently made some headlines when she posed braless under a sheer dress from her clothing line, leaving her gals in full view. Rickey Smiley, Da Brat and Porsha Williams were discussing the matter, and Rickey asked Porsha if she was wearing one of Nene’s dresses.

Porsha’s response, however, opened Rickey Smiley up to get totally shut down by her. Check out this video to hear more in this clip from “Dish Nation.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Why Porsha Williams Regrets Accepting Homemade Cake From Rickey Smiley [VIDEO]

RELATED: Why Rickey Smiley Will Wait For Porsha Williams [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Wendy Williams Asks Rickey Smiley About Dating Porsha Williams [VIDEO]

The Latest:

Porsha Williams = #BodyGoals [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

Porsha Williams = #BodyGoals [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Porsha Williams = #BodyGoals [PHOTOS]

Porsha Williams = #BodyGoals [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Big Sean Has Postponed His ‘Unfriendly Reminder Tour’
 11 mins ago
03.01.18
Why Are Women In Mexico Marrying Trees?
 11 mins ago
03.01.18
[WATCH] SZA’s Dad Gets Emotional Listening To “Broken…
 1 day ago
02.28.18
Patti LaBelle Set For Recurring Role On ‘Greenleaf’
 2 days ago
02.27.18
‘Black Panther’ Profits To Fund Boys & Girls…
 2 days ago
02.27.18
Atlanta CDC Doctor Missing After Warning People About…
 2 days ago
02.27.18
Patti Labelle Joins ‘Greenleaf’ Cast For Season 3
 2 days ago
02.27.18
Bill Cosby’s Daughter, Ensa Passed Away at 44…
 3 days ago
02.26.18
57 items
Celebrating Entrepreneurship At The Black Business & Marketing…
 3 days ago
02.25.18
Several Central Ohio Schools Receive Threats
 6 days ago
02.23.18
Mo’Nique And Whoopi Get Into It On ‘The…
 6 days ago
02.23.18
Tami Roman and Snoop Dogg Land Their Own…
 6 days ago
02.23.18
Donald Trump Proves (Again) That He’s The Troll…
 6 days ago
02.23.18
Kendrick Lamar + SZA Sued For Stealing Artist’s…
 7 days ago
02.22.18
Photos