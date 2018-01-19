How Gary Embarrassed Rickey Smiley In His Tea [EXCLUSIVE]

0 reads Leave a comment
A while back, Rickey Smiley was renting a house in Highland Park, when the owners sold it. Rickey then had to move out and find another place to live. Gary caught wind of this news and spun it for his Tea on the air, and embarrassed Rickey Smiley in the process! Click on the audio player to hear Rickey tell the funny story in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” at 6am ET.
