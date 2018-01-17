Prank Call: Customer Curses Out Operator About Gas Bill [EXCLUSIVE]

Roy Wood Jr. has messed with the wrong one today. He called to do a Prank Call on this woman about her gas bill being too high. She tried to call before to get someone out to read the meter again and Wood mentioned that the bill is $500 more than before.
She got upset because no one was at the house that month and the bill shouldn’t be that high. She told him that he can’t read and they both began to curse. He told her this was her problem and maybe she should turn the gas all the way off.
