The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Special K On Why The Line At Ghetto McDonald’s Drive-Thru Is Long [VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 hour ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Special K knows all too well the struggles of the Ghetto McDonald’s. During his stand-up set on Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud Network, he explained the root of the cause of that long line at the Ghetto Mcdonald’s drive-thru: the cashier at the window doesn’t quite know how to count. Check out the video above to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Special K Explains His Problem With Burlington Coat Factory [VIDEO]

RELATED: Special K Says People Should Stop Acting Like Dollar Tree Is A Real Store [VIDEO]

RELATED: John Amos Tells Special K Why He Moved To Isolated Ranch In Colorado [VIDEO]

The Latest:

It’s Comedian Special K! [PHOTOS]

17 photos Launch gallery

It’s Comedian Special K! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading It’s Comedian Special K! [PHOTOS]

It’s Comedian Special K! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Biopic In The Works On ‘Gone With the…
 20 hours ago
01.11.18
Weird News| 19 Year Old Buys Expensive FAKE…
 1 day ago
01.11.18
CockTALES| Hacked! Police Forced To Listen To NWA’s…
 1 day ago
01.11.18
Gayle Tells Us What Oprah Is Saying About…
 2 days ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| H&M FINALLY Releases A Statement Following Their…
 2 days ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| Maury’s At It Again. . .This Time…
 2 days ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| Nas & Kelis Reach New Child Custody…
 2 days ago
01.10.18
1st Annual BET Social Media Awards To Take…
 3 days ago
01.09.18
Trump Confident He Would Beat Oprah If She…
 3 days ago
01.09.18
Taraji P. Henson Set To Produce + Star…
 3 days ago
01.09.18
Folks are Calling Ginuwine Trans-phobic for Not Kissing…
 3 days ago
01.09.18
H&M In Hot Water After Racially Insensitive Ad
 3 days ago
01.09.18
Try It! This Trippy Math Trick Has Most…
 4 days ago
01.08.18
Olivia Pope & Annalise Keating To Meet In…
 1 week ago
01.04.18
Photos