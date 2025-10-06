In Case You Missed It: Tacos and Tequila Festival Recap

Cincinnati came ready for tacos, tequila, and throwback vibes at the Tacos and Tequila Festival last Saturday. The party ran ALL day at the Florence Y’alls Stadium in Florence, KY, with a kickoff of 2PM and perfect weather.

The lineup was crazily stacked with 2000s favorites. Performances included Bubba Sparxx, Mike Jones, Twista, Petey Pablo, Paul Wall, Chamillionaire, Pretty Ricky, Bow Wow & Soulja Boy, and Lil Jon. Every rapper that hit the stage was welcomed with real Cincy (and NKY) energy. There wasn’t a dry moment from the beginning to end.

The Food Truck Alley greeted all Taco and Tequila’ers at the main gates. It was packed with local taco vendors and even a few BBQ spots to try. Shot bars were scattered through out, pouring Casamigos options, while the Main Bars offered cold beer and fun craft margarita flavors.

Festivalgoers also got plenty to do in between sets. The Lucha Libre wrestling matches drew decent crowds, the Chihuahua Pageant stole all our hearts, and the salsa and queso competitions brought serious flavor (even though we didn’t get a chance to try, sad face).

With blue skies, nostalgic music, and food everywhere, this final stop of the Tacos and Tequila Festival was the perfect end to summer.

View all the photos and videos below!

