Listen Live
Entertainment

In Case You Missed It: Tacos and Tequila Festival Recap

Published on October 6, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tacos and Tequila Festival: Cincinnati

Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly

Cincinnati came ready for tacos, tequila, and throwback vibes at the Tacos and Tequila Festival last Saturday. The party ran ALL day at the Florence Y’alls Stadium in Florence, KY, with a kickoff of 2PM and perfect weather.

The lineup was crazily stacked with 2000s favorites. Performances included Bubba Sparxx, Mike Jones, Twista, Petey Pablo, Paul Wall, Chamillionaire, Pretty Ricky, Bow Wow & Soulja Boy, and Lil Jon. Every rapper that hit the stage was welcomed with real Cincy (and NKY) energy. There wasn’t a dry moment from the beginning to end. 

MORE: The Halloween Jamboree

The Food Truck Alley greeted all Taco and Tequila’ers at the main gates. It was packed with local taco vendors and even a few BBQ spots to try. Shot bars were scattered through out, pouring Casamigos options, while the Main Bars offered cold beer and fun craft margarita flavors.

Festivalgoers also got plenty to do in between sets. The Lucha Libre wrestling matches drew decent crowds, the Chihuahua Pageant stole all our hearts, and the salsa and queso competitions brought serious flavor (even though we didn’t get a chance to try, sad face).

With blue skies, nostalgic music, and food everywhere, this final stop of the Tacos and Tequila Festival was the perfect end to summer.

View all the photos and videos below!

1. Tacos and Tequila Festival: Cincinnati

Tacos and Tequila Festival: Cincinnati Source:Kya Kelly

2. Tacos and Tequila Festival: Cincinnati

Tacos and Tequila Festival: Cincinnati Source:Kya Kelly

3. Tacos and Tequila Festival: Cincinnati

Tacos and Tequila Festival: Cincinnati Source:Kya Kelly

4.

5. Tacos and Tequila Festival: Cincinnati

Tacos and Tequila Festival: Cincinnati Source:Kya Kelly

6. Tacos and Tequila Festival: Cincinnati

Tacos and Tequila Festival: Cincinnati Source:Kya Kelly

7. Tacos and Tequila Festival: Cincinnati

Tacos and Tequila Festival: Cincinnati Source:Kya Kelly

8.

9. Tacos and Tequila Festival: Cincinnati

Tacos and Tequila Festival: Cincinnati Source:Kya Kelly

10. Tacos and Tequila Festival: Cincinnati

Tacos and Tequila Festival: Cincinnati Source:Kya Kelly

11. Tacos and Tequila Festival: Cincinnati

Tacos and Tequila Festival: Cincinnati Source:Kya Kelly

12.

13.

14. Tacos and Tequila Festival: Cincinnati

Tacos and Tequila Festival: Cincinnati Source:Kya Kelly

15. Tacos and Tequila Festival: Cincinnati

Tacos and Tequila Festival: Cincinnati Source:Kya Kelly

16.

17. Tacos and Tequila Festival: Cincinnati

Tacos and Tequila Festival: Cincinnati Source:Kya Kelly

DJ Supreme with Soulja Boy

18.

19. Tacos and Tequila Festival: Cincinnati

Tacos and Tequila Festival: Cincinnati Source:Kya Kelly

Rapper, Chamillionaire

20. Tacos and Tequila Festival: Cincinnati

Tacos and Tequila Festival: Cincinnati Source:Kya Kelly

21.

22.

23. Tacos and Tequila Festival: Cincinnati

Tacos and Tequila Festival: Cincinnati Source:Kya Kelly

24. Tacos and Tequila Festival: Cincinnati

Tacos and Tequila Festival: Cincinnati Source:Kya Kelly

25. Tacos and Tequila Festival: Cincinnati

Tacos and Tequila Festival: Cincinnati Source:Kya Kelly

26. Tacos and Tequila Festival: Cincinnati

Tacos and Tequila Festival: Cincinnati Source:Kya Kelly

DJ Supreme with Petey Pablo

27.

28. Tacos and Tequila Festival: Cincinnati

Tacos and Tequila Festival: Cincinnati Source:Kya Kelly

29. Tacos and Tequila Festival: Cincinnati

Tacos and Tequila Festival: Cincinnati Source:Kya Kelly

30. Tacos and Tequila Festival: Cincinnati

Tacos and Tequila Festival: Cincinnati Source:Kya Kelly

31.

32.

33. Tacos and Tequila Festival: Cincinnati

Tacos and Tequila Festival: Cincinnati Source:Kya Kelly

34. Tacos and Tequila Festival: Cincinnati

Tacos and Tequila Festival: Cincinnati Source:Kya Kelly

35.

More from 101.1 The Wiz
Trending
Music

Kierra Sheard Reflects on Life, Musical Collaboration and More

Entertainment

The Lo’Down: Cardi B’s Record-Breaking Moves, LeBron vs. Drake Drama

WIZ Boy is Mine Winning Weekend
Contests

Win Tickets to the ‘Boy is Mine’ Tour!

25 Items
Music

Jermaine Dupri Crowned Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Producer of the 21st Century

Pop Culture

Jimalita Tillman Opens Up on $20M Lawsuit in Morning Hustle Exclusive

Music

KenTheMan Opens Up About Love, Independence & Taking Over Hip-Hop

Celebrity

Miss Lawrence: HIV Awareness, Hollywood Insights, and Keeping It Real

Entertainment

Phil Thornton’s Journey: Biggie, Luther, and Beyond

101.1 The Wiz

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close