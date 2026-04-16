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Cincinnati Public Schools has notified families after an “out-of-town” law enforcement officer showed up at multiple district schools. The person said they were working with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

According to a letter sent to parents, the officer visited “a small number of schools” to conduct wellness checks tied to students believed to be enrolled in the district. School officials said the officer did not ask to see or interact with any students, and there was no direct contact.

In at least one instance, staff reported that two officers entered a school office identifying themselves as working on behalf of ICE. They were asked to leave and complied.

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District leaders say they followed up by directing the officer that any future questions about students must go through the district’s Office of General Counsel. Staff across the district were also reminded of protocols for handling law enforcement requests.

CPS emphasized that it does not collect or track students’ immigration status and is required to educate all students regardless of background. The district also noted that law enforcement are not allowed access to school property or student information without proper legal documentation, such as a warrant or subpoena.





CPS Says Officers Claiming to Be ICE Visited Schools was originally published on rnbcincy.com