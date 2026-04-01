Tacos & Tequila Returns to Cincy with T.I., Ginuwine, and More
Tacos & Tequila Returns to Cincy with T.I., Ginuwine, and More
The Tacos & Tequila Festival is back in the Cincinnati area.
The 21+ event returns to Florence Y’alls Stadium on Saturday, September 19, bringing another lineup of early 2000s hip-hop and R&B to Cincy/NKY.
MORE: In Case You Missed It: Tacos and Tequila Festival Recap
This year’s performers include T.I. and Ginuwine as headliners, along with Trina, Chingy, Ying Yang Twins, Yung Joc, Bubba Sparxxx and Murphy Lee, with more acts to be announced.
In addition to the music, the festival will feature craft margaritas, Cincinnati-area taco vendors, lucha libre wrestling, art installations and a Chihuahua beauty pageant.
General admission tickets start at $58. VIP tickets start at $115 and include three margaritas, a taco flight, early entry and front-of-stage access. Premium VIP tables are also available, starting at $505 per person with added perks like bottle service and private areas.
Parking is $25 for general and $45 for preferred.
Tickets are available now at tacosandtequilafestival.com.
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