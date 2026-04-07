Black-Owned Manga Cafe, CinSei, Moves to OTR

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A local favorite that built its name through pop-ups is officially putting down roots.

CinSei, the Black-owned manga café known for its matcha and community-driven vibe, has opened its first full brick-and-mortar location in Over-the-Rhine last weekend. They are now located at 32 E. 13th Street, right next to Wildweed.

For co-owners Kendall and Jaleesa Ross, the moment marks a major step forward after months of momentum. Their original pop-up inside Yard & Co. quickly gained a following. This eventually caught the attention of 3CDC, who approached the couple about expanding into a permanent space.

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“Getting our start as a pop-up [at Yard & Co.] was essential in introducing CinSei to the neighborhood,” Jaleesa shared with CityBeat Magazine.

That vision goes beyond just drinks. CinSei was built around a shared love of manga and anime, paired with matcha. The café is believed to be the first Black-owned manga café in the country.

The new location keeps the same core menu customers already know: matcha lattes, hojicha, and pastries like muffins, tarts, and cookies. But, they will also expand its retail side with manga, Japanese stationery, vinyl and branded merch.

That community focus will show up in programming, too. The owners plan to host free events centered around both Japanese and Black culture.

They’re also teaming up with the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra for an upcoming “Music of Studio Ghibli” event, where guests will be able to experience both the music and CinSei’s matcha.

For a concept that started as a small pop-up, the growth has been quick. And now, with a permanent home in OTR, CinSei is looking to keep building.

Check them out here.



