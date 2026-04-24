Radio One Cincinnati Hosts Exclusive MICHAEL Screening [PHOTOS]
Radio One Cincinnati gave listeners a true VIP experience this past Wednesday with a private screening of MICHAEL at RJ Cinema Distillery & Taproom in Eastgate.
The only way in was to win by tuning into our stations.
Before the film rolled, we set the tone with an MJ-themed Happy Hour, complete with curated King of Pop-inspired cocktails. DJ Vader handled the 1s and 2s while Don Juan Fasho kept the energy flowing on the mic.
By showtime, the theater was packed with loyal listeners. It truly felt like a family night out. And, once the lights dimmed, the emotions took over. No spoilers, but… the room went through it all: gasps, laughter, and a few tears as we took in the story and legacy of Michael Jackson.
By the end of the night, one thing was clear: the film left an impression. Some attendees were already talking about going back to see it again.
MICHAEL is now playing in theaters everywhere. Check your local listings for showtimes.
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Radio One Cincinnati Hosts Exclusive MICHAEL Screening [PHOTOS] was originally published on rnbcincy.com