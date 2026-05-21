Did You Know Ohio Allows Child Marriage?

Ohio law still permits some 17-year-olds to marry. This exception exists despite efforts to end the practice.

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Current State Law

People must reach age 18 to marry in most cases. Yet a 17-year-old can wed with juvenile court approval. The partner must be no more than four years older. Parents do not need to give consent. The minor must complete premarital counseling first. Then a 14-day waiting period follows.

This rule dates back to a 2019 reform. That change raised the minimum age from no limit. Still, the loophole for 17-year-olds remains open.

Push for Change

Lawmakers introduced a bipartisan bill this year. Senate Bill 341 aims to set 18 as the firm minimum age. Supporters include survivors of child marriage. They argue the practice harms young people. Advocates highlight risks like limited education and higher abuse rates.

Some Lawmakers Resist

However, progress has stalled. Some Republican state senators blocked the bill recently. Therefore, Ohio may continue to allow these marriages. Opponents of the bill say current safeguards work well enough. They point to court oversight as protection.

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Why It Matters

Child marriage affects mostly girls in Ohio. Since 2020, dozens of 17-year-olds have married under this rule. Meanwhile, 16 other states have banned all marriage under 18. Ohio now stands among states still debating the issue.

The debate continues at the Statehouse. For now, the law allows these unions in limited cases.

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