Two Sentenced for Roles in Last Summer’s Downtown Cincinnati Brawl

Two defendants sentenced in viral video case, with time served shaping outcomes.

Remorse expressed, but broader impact on community emphasized by judge.

Ongoing legal proceedings show complex realities of high-profile public incidents.

Nearly a year after a chaotic early-morning fight in downtown Cincinnati erupted into a viral video that drew national attention, two of the people charged in the incident have received their sentences in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court.

Source: Joe Sohm/Visions of America / Getty

The brawl took place around 3 a.m. on July 26, 2025, near the intersection of 4th and Elm streets. What began as a confrontation quickly escalated into a physical melee involving multiple people, with bystanders recording the scene on their phones. Videos of the altercation spread rapidly online, sparking widespread discussion about public safety in the city’s downtown area.

Sentences Handed Down

On Tuesday, May 19, 2026, Judge Virginia Tallent sentenced Montianez Merriweather to 10 months in jail after he pleaded guilty to aggravated riot and aggravated assault charges. Prosecutors said Merriweather grabbed one of the victims, Alex Tchervinski, by the neck, knocked him to the ground, and punched him.

Merriweather has already spent nearly 10 months behind bars while awaiting resolution of his case. With credit for time served, he is effectively at the end of his local sentence. He still faces a separate federal gun case.

Dekyra Vernon pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors: disorderly conduct and assault. Prosecutors noted she was the least involved of the group charged. Judge Tallent sentenced her to two years of probation.

During the hearing, both defendants expressed remorse. Merriweather apologized to the victims, his family, and the community. Vernon told the court the experience had been “horrific,” saying she had been scared for 10 months, missed opportunities, and learned that her actions have consequences.

Practical Outcomes and Time Served

In cases like this, the reality of pretrial detention often shapes decisions more than the theoretical maximum penalties. Merriweather had already been in custody for roughly the same length of time as his eventual sentence. For many defendants, spending nearly a year in jail awaiting trial, even before any formal punishment, carries heavy personal costs. Jobs are frequently lost, family responsibilities disrupted, and daily life upended in ways that no additional incarceration could meaningfully add to.

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Pleading guilty under these circumstances often makes practical sense. The system has already imposed significant restrictions and consequences through the simple passage of time in custody. At a certain point, the pursuit of “justice” through further punishment can feel secondary to the real-world disruptions already endured. Vernon’s probation reflects a similar recognition that her limited role, combined with months of legal stress, was enough to serve as a deterrent.

Broader Context and Remaining Cases

Judge Tallent emphasized during sentencing that the incident was more than mere disorder. It was violence in a crowded public space that creates fear and instability for the wider community.

Three other defendants are scheduled for sentencing in the coming weeks, and additional individuals charged in the brawl still have pending matters. The case serves as a reminder of how quickly situations can spiral in downtown areas and the lasting legal fallout that can follow.

While the sentences close one chapter for Merriweather and Vernon, the incident continues to highlight ongoing conversations about public safety, personal accountability, and how the justice system balances punishment with practical realities.