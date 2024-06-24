Listen Live
Man Dies After Being Struck by Rollercoaster at Kings Island

Published on June 24, 2024

Banshee Rollercoaster Kings Island

Source: Kings Island / Radio One Cincinnati

Arntanaro Nelson, 38, died Friday at UC Medical Center after being hit by the Banshee roller coaster at Kings Island, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

The accident occurred Wednesday night when Mason police and fire crews responded to a report of a man struck by the roller coaster traveling at 68 mph. First responders found Nelson in a restricted area with critical injuries. He was initially taken to West Chester Hospital before being flown to UC Medical Center.

Kings Island confirmed that Nelson had entered a restricted, fenced area of the Banshee roller coaster when he was struck. The park’s safety personnel and local emergency responders immediately attended to the situation. The ride remains closed as authorities and park personnel investigate.

Kings Island stated, “The park’s safety and first aid personnel responded immediately to the situation and contacted local emergency responders. The ride remains closed while local authorities and park personnel conduct an investigation. Kings Island’s focus continues to be on the welfare of the guest and his family.”

Investigations by police and Kings Island officials are ongoing.

