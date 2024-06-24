Arntanaro Nelson, 38, died Friday at UC Medical Center after being hit by the Banshee roller coaster at Kings Island, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.
The accident occurred Wednesday night when Mason police and fire crews responded to a report of a man struck by the roller coaster traveling at 68 mph. First responders found Nelson in a restricted area with critical injuries. He was initially taken to West Chester Hospital before being flown to UC Medical Center.
Kings Island confirmed that Nelson had entered a restricted, fenced area of the Banshee roller coaster when he was struck. The park’s safety personnel and local emergency responders immediately attended to the situation. The ride remains closed as authorities and park personnel investigate.
Kings Island stated, “The park’s safety and first aid personnel responded immediately to the situation and contacted local emergency responders. The ride remains closed while local authorities and park personnel conduct an investigation. Kings Island’s focus continues to be on the welfare of the guest and his family.”
Investigations by police and Kings Island officials are ongoing.
- Man Dies After Being Struck by Rollercoaster at Kings Island
- Foodie Fridays: Chef Nem Kitchen
- Foodie Fridays: Southern Grace Eats featuring Papa Foodie!
- Foodie Fridays: Shango’s Urban Taqueria
- WCPO 9 Reporter Jay Warren Dies at 54 After Battle with Cancer
- Foodie Fridays: Nonstop Flavor
- Friday Flow @ Washington Park: 2024 Lineup
- WIZ Memorial Mixmaster Weekend
- Foodie Fridays: dEcORa Eatery & Drinkery
- Foodie Friday’s: Tequila Modern Mexican
-
56 Ohio Towns to Ban Recreational Marijuana Sales
-
Boo’d Up With A BUMP: Ella Mai Reportedly Expecting 1st Child With NBA Champ Jayson Tatum
-
WCPO 9 Reporter Jay Warren Dies at 54 After Battle with Cancer
-
What's A Lotus Flower Bomb?
-
Possible Tiger Sighting Causes Panic In Clifton
-
101.1 The WIZ Mobile Apps
-
Did Julia Fox Date Drake Before Ye?
-
WIZ UNPLUGGED With Dreezy and Ro James [PHOTOS]