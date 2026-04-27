The WIZ Crashes Mt. Healthy’s Prom with Skylar Blatt [PHOTOS]
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Last Saturday, 101.1 The WIZ pulled up to Mt. Healthy’s prom and turned the energy all the way up. With DJ J Dough in the building and rapper Skylar Blatt making a special appearance, students got way more than just their regular prom night.
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Nella D was already holding it down on the 1s and 2s – it was a full family affair.
Skylar Blatt took time to snap flicks, shoot videos, and hang out with students.
Mt. Healthy definitely had a prom to remember. Check out the photos!
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