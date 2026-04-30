6 ‘N The Mornin’ Announces Rebrand, New Flagship Location

Source: Liudmila Chernetska / Getty

6 ‘N The Mornin’ is entering a new chapter.

The popular soul food/breakfast spot announced its rebrand and grand reopening plans on social media. They revealed it will take over the former Honey Uninhibited space at 50 Rivercenter Blvd in Covington. The new location will serve as the restaurant’s official flagship home.

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While an exact grand opening date has not been announced, the restaurant shared its excitement online, writing: “To our day ones… thank you for rocking with us. We know you’ve been EXTRA patient!! To our new Covington family… we can’t wait to meet you… The next chapter starts now.”

Owned and operated by Trey Graham, 6 ‘N The Mornin’ first launched in Kenwood nearly four years ago as a quick breakfast concept built around Southern-style comfort food.

Graham, who moved to Cincinnati from Atlanta for a corporate job, said he noticed a gap in the local food scene and decided to fill it:

“I was searching for a Southern-style breakfast spot, and it doesn’t exist, so I realized it was an untapped market and decided to tap into that space,” he said in 2022.

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From those early beginnings, The 6 expanded into a standout, historical Walnut Hills location that became known for fried fish, chicken & waffles, classic R&B, and mimosa towers.

Now, with a new flagship location on the way in NKY, the restaurant is preparing for what looks like its biggest chapter yet.



