NBA2K20 Soundtrack Features Drake, Nipsey Hussle, Meek Mill and More.

I’m a gamer! I love everything about video games, especially sports games. Having the right playlist in a sports game is almost as important as the game itself. I’m super hype about the soundtrack for NBA 2K20! It was announced over the weekend and it was curated by an all-star cast of Steve Stoute, Don C, Karl Anthony-Towns and Paul Rivera…and it’s fire.

The soundtrack features all of the favorites like Drake, Lil’ Wayne, Meek Mill, the late Nipsey Hussle and others. Stream the soundtrack on Spotify below:

Written By: briancxvi Posted 21 hours ago

