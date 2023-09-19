Yo Gotti Showed Out For Angela Simmons Birthday!

I just love, LOVE!
Yo Gotti brought Angela Simmons to tears with his special birthday surprise for her 36th birthday.
Gotti posted a video of his surprise which included candles, black Chanel boxes, rose bouquets, and more.
What is the best advice you would give to someone who wants his or her relationship to last?
Yo Gotti has pulled out all the stops to make his girlfriend Angela Simmons‘ birthday one to remember.
The CMG boss took to Instagram on Monday (September 18) — the same day Simmons turned 36 — and posted a video of her admiring the extravagant display of pink rose bouquets, black Chanel boxes, and white candles.
A saxophone player could also be seen serenading the birthday girl against a backdrop of clear blue water and swaying palm trees.
Read more on the amazing birthday celebration below!
