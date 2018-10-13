Church Announcements: Why Pastor Won’t Be Holding On To Anyone While Baptizing Them [EXCLUSIVE]

Bernice Jenkins is back and she’s got your Church Announcements! The pastor is offering a special for anyone that needs prayer and doesn’t want to church. Bernice mentioned that members can pay $10 for him to Facetime you. The prayer won’t work the same day and some of them will be answered.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The pastor will no longer be holding people by the back when he’s baptizing them because someone tried to accuse him of sexual harassment. Going forward he will say the words and the person has to dunk themselves.

RELATED: Church Announcements: Bernice Jenkins Says Pastor Won’t Be Blessing Babies With Crazy Names [EXCLUSIVE]

He’s also charging to come to hospitals and giving you a home going prayer. If you pass away you don’t have to pay, but if a miracle happens and you live he’s charging you $40. It can be sent via Cashapp or Venmo. We must also pray for Deacon Jackson Senior, who’s in the hospital and suffering to multiple diseases and injuries.

RELATED: Bernice Jenkins Cuts The Church Announcements Short To Hype Up Sister Hester

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Church Announcements: Bernice Jenkins Complains About The People Wearing Bikinis To The Church Picnic [EXCLUSIVE]

It's Bernice Jenkins: Your Favorite Church Lady! [PHOTOS] 15 photos Launch gallery It's Bernice Jenkins: Your Favorite Church Lady! [PHOTOS] 1. Bernice Jenkins At The 29th Annual Stellar Awards (2014) 1 of 15 2. Bernice Jenkins In The Studio 2 of 15 3. Bernice Jenkins Smiles For The Camera 3 of 15 4. Bernice Jenkins With The Characters Of TV One's "The Rickey Smiley Show" 4 of 15 5. Bernice Jenkins & Aunt Sylvia On TV One's "The Rickey Smiley Show" 5 of 15 6. Bernice Jenkins & Kandi 6 of 15 7. Bernice Jenkins on "The Rickey Smiley Show" 7 of 15 8. Bernice Jenkins CD cover 8 of 15 9. Bernice Jenkins 9 of 15 10. Ms. Janie & Bernice Jenkins 10 of 15 11. Bernice Jenkins on "The Rickey Smiley Show" 11 of 15 12. Bernice Jenkins, Fred Hammond, Waka Flocka Flame & Ray J on "The Rickey Smiley Show" 12 of 15 13. Bernice Jenkins 13 of 15 14. Bernice Jenkins Church Announcements 14 of 15 15. Bernice Jenkins onstage 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading It’s Bernice Jenkins: Your Favorite Church Lady! [PHOTOS] It's Bernice Jenkins: Your Favorite Church Lady! [PHOTOS] You know her from Rickey Smiley's stand up comedy, prank calls, TV show and radio show, but here's a closer look at your favorite church lady.

The Latest:

Church Announcements: Why Pastor Won’t Be Holding On To Anyone While Baptizing Them [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com