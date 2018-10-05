CLOSE
This Bubble Wrap iPhone Case Is Genius

Close-Up Of Cropped Hand Popping Bubble Wrap

Source: Cammy Mountifield / EyeEm / Getty

Some people think it’s annoying, but others find popping bubble wrap to be quite the stress reliever and a fun way to pass time. If you’re a fan, you’ll be glad to know there’s an iPhone case out there inspired by the packing material. 

Urban Outfitters has exclusively released the “Bubble Pop iPhone Case” for iPhone 8, 7, 6 and 6s. The texture of the case is similar to bubble wrap but it doesn’t expire – you can pop it over and over again. 

Popping bubbles is cool and all, but we still have one question: Will the case ease our cringe when our phones drop? 

Click here for more details.

