Chicago Officer Found Guilty Of Second-Degree Murder In The Death Of Laquan McDonald

Former Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke who took the witness stand this week and said whatever he could to convince a jury that he was justified in gunning down LaQuan McDonald nearly four years ago, has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of the Black teen today (October 5).

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Van Dyke wiped tears from his eyes as he gave testimony that contradicted video evidence in the case, the Washington Post reported. The ex-officer claimed that 17-year-old McDonald kept “advancing” at him waiving a knife, so he had to keep firing until the teenager fell to the ground. However, police dashboard camera video of the shooting shows McDonald walking away when Van Dyke fired 16 bullets at the teenager, continuing to fire even after the teen hit the ground.

SEE ALSO: Cop Who Killed LaQuan McDonald Not Racist, Ex-Officer’s Black ‘Brother’ Says

In addition to the murder verdict, the jury also found him guilty of 16 counts of aggravated battery, but was cleared of official misconduct. “He sat impassively, with his shoulders slumped, as the verdicts were read,” according to CNN.

The cover-up continues! Jason Van Dyke's defense team spins unlikely tales to jurors about his killing of LaQuan McDonald…https://t.co/IxUBvthIxO pic.twitter.com/SqciT2ac8y — NewsOne (@newsone) September 25, 2018

The fatal shooting happened Oct. 20, 2014, but the cops released the video to the public in 2015 after a court order. Police officials faced allegations of covering up the shooting, with its account contradicting what dashboard camera video showed.

SEE ALSO: 7 Chicago Cops Face Termination In Laquan McDonald Probe

On the evening of the incident, officers received a complaint about a suspect trying to break into vehicles, according to police officials. Two officers followed McDonald in their patrol car before calling for a backup officer who was equipped with a Taser. Van Dyke, one of the backup officers who arrived, allegedly got out of his vehicle with his gun drawn and started shooting as McDonald moved slightly away from him.

The defense is expected to wrap up its case on Wednesday.

READ MORE STORIES ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Chicago Officer Found Guilty Of Second-Degree Murder In The Death Of Laquan McDonald was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com