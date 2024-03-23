Great American Ball Park Unveils New Additions for 2024 Season

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

The Cincinnati Reds have announced new upgrades and enhancements at Great American Ball Park for the upcoming 2024 season. Among the highlights is the introduction of a new grab ‘n go “Food Hub”. Additionally, the Lexus Diamond Club has undergone a complete transformation, offering a fully renovated space for guests to enjoy premium amenities. New technologies have also been implemented in retail locations to streamline the shopping experience. With a focus on enhancing every aspect of the fan experience, the Reds are gearing up to deliver an unforgettable season at GABP!

Food Hub Marketplace

The “Food Hub”, located on the third-base concourse, is changing the game of fan experience. This new walk-in, grab ‘n go marketplace features concession stands from local eateries such as Penn Station, Wings and Rings, and LaRosa’s. You can also grab your game-day classics such as hot dogs, snacks, and drink coolers. Equipped with thirty-two self-service checkouts, fans can expect faster and more efficient transactions.

Renovated Lexus Diamond Club

The all-inclusive Lexus Diamond Club has been reinvented to provide guests with a luxurious atmosphere. The Diamond Club is a first-class experience, with expanded indoor, climate-controlled area, premium food stations, and a fully stocked bar. Additional amenities include a candy wall, gelato bar, and ice cream stand.

Streamlined Retail Experience

GABP & Delaware North has introduced Exo Checkout technology at the main Reds Team Shop. Utilizing “RFID-enabled technology”, the checkout process allows for quick and efficient transactions. Also, retail mobile ordering is now available for premium seat ticket holders!

New Menu Items

Foodies can look forward to a lineup of new menu items at Great American Ball Park. Executive Chef, Gary Davis, has curated a diverse selection of offerings. Incorporating Cincinnati staples into traditional ballpark fare, fans can enjoy new items like:

“Glier’s Goetta Sliders”: Glier’s original goetta, topped with American cheese, crispy onions, pickles and habanero hot pepper bacon jam. Served on potato slider rolls.

“Bratter Up”: Grilled and skewered Glier’s bratwurst, topped with American cheese, bacon and signature sauce.

“Smoker Nachos”: Nacho chips topped with Montgomery Inn pulled chicken or pork, queso cheese, pickled jalapeños, onions. cucumbers and a jalapeño crema sauce.

“Brisket & Cheese Hoagie”: Montgomery Inn smoked brisket, topped with peppers, onions, banana peppers, queso cheese and barbecue sauce. Served on a potato sub roll. Available at the Montgomery Inn Smokehouse.

“Hempler’s Jalapeño Cheddar Sausage”: Grilled jalapeño cheddar sausage, topped with ballpark kraut and mustard and served on a toasted pretzel bun.

More To Look For

In addition to the culinary upgrades, fans can explore the latest exhibit at the Reds Hall of Fame and Museum. “The Long Ball: A Home Run History of the Reds” is an exhibit that showcases the greatest home run hitters and most unforgettable moments in Reds history. With over 150 artifacts on display, including items on loan from Reds legends Johnny Bench and George Foster, the exhibit offers a journey through the team’s history.

For more information on the new offerings and attractions at Great American Ball Park, visit reds.com/Food or download the MLB Ballpark app for the Concessions Finder.

