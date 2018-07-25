How Cardi B Showed She’s Sticking By Offset [EXCLUSIVE]

Cardi B is sticking by Offset after his recent arrest. His lawyers believe he was targeted for illegally switching lanes and was profiled because he’s rich and has a nice car. Rickey Smiley mentioned that he’s targeted for his lifestyle and needs to travel with security.

50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather are still making headlines. They made the news and 50 Cent posted a screenshot of it and spoke about Floyd’s son. The two have similar personalities and may never be friends again because of the beef that is going on.

