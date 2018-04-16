Rewatch Beyonce’s Epic Coachella Performance [VIDEO]

YouTube did a lot of Beyoncé‘s fans a huge favor Saturday night we they streamed her performance at Coachella and let’s just Beyoncé TURNED Coachella out!!!!

Beyonce is the first Black woman to ever headline the coveted concert series and she blessed with a stunning performance that was #BlackGirlMagic meets HBCU homecoming. Plus, she brought out Jay-Z, Solange and Destiny’s Child to help sing some of her classic hits!

If you missed the performance or want to simply relive it, check out the video above. (Hint, for Beyonce performance skip to 1:55:10)

SOURECE: YouTube

