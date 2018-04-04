Why We Might See Black Tony On The News [EXCLUSIVE]

Everyone is at work except Black Tony. He spoke to Rickey Smiley about how he’s in Michigan and might be on the news later. Him and some friends went into the locker room of the players from the school and took their uniforms as well as sneakers.

Follow @TheRSMS

Black Tony wanted them to lose the NCAA Championship game. You might see him on CNN or CBS because of this incident. Hopefully the cops don’t catch Black Tony and he comes to work.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Michigan State University May Allow People To Research Records On Slavery With New Database [VIDEO]

RELATED: Former NBA Player And Coach Byron Scott’s Divorce To Be Featured On “Basketball Wives”

RELATED: Kevin Durant Says NCAA Basketball Players Should Be Paid [VIDEO]

The Latest: