Why We Might See Black Tony On The News [EXCLUSIVE]

Everyone is at work except Black Tony. He spoke to Rickey Smiley about how he’s in Michigan and might be on the news later. Him and some friends went into the locker room of the players from the school and took their uniforms as well as sneakers.
Black Tony wanted them to lose the NCAA Championship game. You might see him on CNN or CBS because of this incident. Hopefully the cops don’t catch Black Tony and he comes to work.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Michigan State University May Allow People To Research Records On Slavery With New Database [VIDEO]
RELATED: Former NBA Player And Coach Byron Scott’s Divorce To Be Featured On “Basketball Wives”
RELATED: Kevin Durant Says NCAA Basketball Players Should Be Paid [VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Ben Carson Is Now Feuding With New York City
- How Black Tony Wanted To Celebrate Easter [EXCLUSIVE]
- Prank Call: Roy Wood Jr. Accuses Aunt Of Brainwashing A Child [EXCLUSIVE]
- Hacked: Credit Card Data Stolen From Over 5 Million Saks Fifth Avenue And Lord & Taylor Customers
- Melancholy Music: The Weeknd & 7 Other Artist Who Made Songs About Their Lover
- Why Things Aren’t Looking Good For Fabolous [EXCLUSIVE]
- Ohio State Trustees to Vote on Revoking Bill Cosby’s Honorary Degree
- That Moment You Realize Winter Is Behaving Like An Obsessed Ex-Girlfriend That Won’t Move TF On
- It Be Your Own Cops: Lil Wayne’s ‘Mrs. Officer’ Has Finally Come To Life In The Cutest Way
- Why Everyone Is Laughing So Hard At The Crying Jordan Meme [EXCLUSIVE]