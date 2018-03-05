The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
How Katt Williams Gave Television The Best Cameo Ever [EXCLUSIVE]

Last night, Donald Glover‘s hit show, “Atlanta,” returned to television for season two. Among the episodes many delightfully weird turns of events, Katt Williams made what Headkrack says qualifies as one of the best cameos that TV has ever seen. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

