Juicy & Rickey Smiley Share Moment Of Realness Sparked By Drake’s “Fake Love” [EXCLUSIVE]

After bumping Drake‘s song, “Fake Love,” Rickey Smiley felt touched by the song’s realness. He encouraged people to keep moving toward their dreams regardless of who might be smiling in their face, but aren’t being genuine.

Juicy explained that she had just gone through the same thing with her “Little Women: Atlanta” cast. She revealed that the Twins spilled some beans to Juicy’s own mother before Juicy was ready to tell them. Then, Rickey Smiley explained why he feels some type of way about how Juicy keeps the Little Women away from the show. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

