Charles Jenkins Gets Rickey Smiley Inspired To Raise Money For St. Jude’s [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Posted 39 mins ago
Charles Jenkins came through to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!” He talks about repping his native Chicago, where his church is. He also talks about doing the Radiothon for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, which is happening nationally.

Charles also talks about the beauty of donating to St. Judes, and Beyonce Alowishus shares the incredible experience she had went she visited St. Judes herself. She recalls the way they help comfort parents dealing with the unbelievable stress of having a child with a devastating illness. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

