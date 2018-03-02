Charles Jenkins Gets Rickey Smiley Inspired To Raise Money For St. Jude’s [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Charles Jenkins came through to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!” He talks about repping his native Chicago, where his church is. He also talks about doing the Radiothon for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, which is happening nationally.

Charles also talks about the beauty of donating to St. Judes, and Beyonce Alowishus shares the incredible experience she had went she visited St. Judes herself. She recalls the way they help comfort parents dealing with the unbelievable stress of having a child with a devastating illness. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Praise Break: Charles Jenkins “Grace” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Charles Jenkins On Why His Latest Album Is Much Different Than The Rest [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Praise Break: Charles Jenkins & Fellowship Chicago “War” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

The Latest: