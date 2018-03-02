Blac Youngsta Reveals The First Artist Whose Music Made Him Cry [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Blac Youngsta came through to the morning show studio! He talked about being from the iconic city of Memphis, and the upcoming hip-hop artists from there that don’t get enough credit. He talks about who influenced him as he became an artist; citing Boosie as the first artist to make him cry. He also reveals that he wrote his first song song to a classic Destiny’s Child track.

He explains why he related to Boosie so much as early as eleven years old. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

