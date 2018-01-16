The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Black Tony Is Alarmed By White Folk Living With Cat Near The Trap [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony says he hurt his back so bad that he can’t even stand up. He explained that he was out on the trap, when some unexpected visitors came through with a cat and threatened to call the police, when Black Tony decided to save the day. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

