Download The 101.1 WIZ Mobile App For Your Smartphone!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 18 mins ago
101.1 THE WIZ APP

Source: Creative Services / creative services

 

You can listen to 101.1 The Wiz wherever you go with our FREE smartphone apps.

Download the101.1 The Wiz mobile app on your smartphone through the iTunes Store or Android Marketplace. 

Our smartphone apps allow you to listen to101.1 The Wiz wherever you go, win prizes, play games, request a song and much more!

 

 

Get our iPhone app by going to the iTunes Store and searching for 101.1 The Wiz or you can click here.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Get our Android app by going to the Android Marketplace and searching for 101.1 The Wiz or you can click here.

