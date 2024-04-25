Contests

CRA$H The BA$H To Birthday Bash Flyaway Contest

Published on April 25, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE

 

CRA$H The BA$H To Birthday Bash Flyaway Contest Graphic

Source: R1 Digital / Reach Media

Birthday Bash 2024 is going down June 22nd and you’re invited to attend for free 99 in the Posted On The Corner  “Crash The Bash” contest. There are two ways to enter to win!

Want More Birthday Bash? Click Here

Listen daily at 8 PM EST/7 PM CST (starting Monday April 29th) to get the keyword to text 71007 or fill out the form below for a chance to win a trip for you and a friend to hang out at Birthday Bash 2024 in Atlanta.

official contest rules

The post CRA$H The BA$H To Birthday Bash Flyaway Contest appeared first on Black America Web.

CRA$H The BA$H To Birthday Bash Flyaway Contest  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from 101.1 The Wiz

Leave a Reply

Trending
Contests

CRA$H The BA$H To Birthday Bash Flyaway Contest

wiz logo
News & Gossip

What’s A Lotus Flower Bomb?

Entertainment

Amanda Seales Speaks Her Truth On Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay

wiz logo
Cincy

101.1 The WIZ Mobile Apps

The People's State Of The Union
News & Gossip

John Leguizamo Speaks On Latin Discrimination In Films

San Diego Padres v. Cincinnati Reds
Sports

Great American Ball Park Unveils New Additions for 2024 Season

Wiz Unplugged with Dreezy and Ro James
Homepage Lead, Photos

WIZ UNPLUGGED With Dreezy and Ro James [PHOTOS]

Entertainment

Financial Literacy and Invest Fest 2024 with EYL, MG The Mortgage Guy & Michael MacDonald

Trending Now
Close