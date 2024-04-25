Tupac Shakur’s Estate Threatens Drake With Legal Action, Gives The Rapper 24 Hours To Take Down “Taylor Made Freestyle”

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Drake’s clever attempt at a Kendrick Lamar diss record could land him in legal hot water.

Spotted on HuffPost, the Estate of the late iconic rapper Tupac Shakur is threatening Drake with legal action for using an AI-generated voice of Shakur.

The Estate is giving the Canadian Hip-Hop star 24 hours to take down his latest Kendrick Lamar diss track, “Taylor Made Freestyle.” The track features AI-generated voices of Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg urging their West Coast brethren to defend his honor on wax. Drake’s verse uses the 8-mile tactic of taking all the possible insults Lamar can use off the table by pointing them out.

In the song, the fake Tupac tells K.Dot, “You asked for the smoke, now it seems you too busy for the smoke.”

Per Billboard, the cease-and-desist letter that the Shakur estate slapped Drake, real name Aubrey Graham.

The HuffPost Reports:

“The Estate is deeply dismayed and disappointed by your unauthorized use of Tupac’s voice and personality,” attorney Howard King wrote in the letter, according to Billboard. “Not only is the record a flagrant violation of Tupac’s publicity and the Estate’s legal rights, it is also a blatant abuse of the legacy of one of the greatest hip-hop artists of all time. The Estate would never have given its approval for this use.”

Snoop Dogg Also Had Something To Say

Following the Friday release of “Taylor Made Freestyle,” Snoop Dogg took to his Instagram account to drop a hilarious reaction to Drake using an AI version of his voice.

“They did what? When? How? Are you sure? [Sigh] Y’all have a good night,” Snoop said in the Instagram clip. “Why everybody calling my phone, blowing me up? What the fuck— what happened? What’s going on? I’m going back to bed. Good night.”

We are curious to see how this plays out.

