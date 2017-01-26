Teyana Taylor’s New Dance Workout Video Is Giving Us Life [video]

As if Teyana Taylor didn’t already have us rushing to the gym after Kanye West Fade video came out she’s done it again!  This time releasing a fitspiration video collaboration with Vogue Magazine.

The video is a teaser for her upcoming workout program and dance fitness tour called Fade 2 Fit.  In the Vogue video Taylor shows that you can squeeze in a workout in your hotel suite with pillow crunches, bicep curls using hotel decor and freestyle dancing for cardio.  We can’t wait to see her workout program and get our summer bodies right!  Taylor also gives us a glimpse of her adorable one year old daughter…. yes she has an infant and looks this amazing!


Who looks this good with a one year old?  #Goals


No word on when Fade 2 Fit launches but you can pre-register for information here

