Teyana Taylor’s New Dance Workout Video Is Giving Us Life [video]

The video is a teaser for her upcoming workout program and dance fitness tour called Fade 2 Fit. In the Vogue video Taylor shows that you can squeeze in a workout in your hotel suite with pillow crunches, bicep curls using hotel decor and freestyle dancing for cardio. We can’t wait to see her workout program and get our summer bodies right! Taylor also gives us a glimpse of her adorable one year old daughter…. yes she has an infant and looks this amazing!
Who looks this good with a one year old? #Goals
No word on when Fade 2 Fit launches but you can pre-register for information here
2. Sweet Tey Saturday.....here's a sneak peek from my shoot with the amazing & talented @sashasamsonova 😍😍😍😍😍 fit by @slimjawn #SneakPeek #JustWaitOnIt #JustIncaseYouForgot #SlimThick #BeenTrill #BlackDontCrack
3. Living My Life Like Its Golden. 📷 by @sashasamsonova
4. PerFORMance. 📷 @sashasamsonova
5. Dear Baby Iman.... Thank you for this snap back in 6 days 😩😩😩😭😭😍😍😍 I love you my darling. Lol #AintNoGymBih #StillGotALongWayToGoButImGettimgThere 😂😂
6. Slow moooooooooo lol
8. We went half on a family... 👀 Our daughter just turned 2 months. #JuniesMom - @imanshumpert
10. Ya love's like a back rub when I back up& you catch what I throw down...
12. ain't been in ah gym since I had baby girl. 🕷🙌🏾 p.s excuse the mud mask 😂😂😭😭😭😭 #SnapBackGOAT #JuniesMom 🏆🏆
14. You Know You Are In Love When You See The World In Her Eyes & Her Eyes Everywhere In The World... 📸: @sashasamsonova
16. When u not flexible but u still wanna do the flexible choreo #NoThanks 😫😫😂😂😂 I'ma get it down pat tho lol #rehersalFlow #VIIunplugged #LiveAtSobsNYC #Feb11th #SoldOut 📽 by @destinyfulfild
18. 12 | 10 | 90
