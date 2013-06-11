Kanye West Slut-Shames Kim Kardashian in New Song “On Site” WARNING ADULT CONTENT!

Oh man, it’s about to go down big time between Kanye West and the whole Kardashian clan! Kanye played a show in NYC last night fresh off of his birthday celebration that most definitely did not include baby mama, Kim Kardashian. The rapper debuted a new song called On Site and it includes some pretty interesting lyrics, especially when you consider that it was penned while Kim was still legally married to Kris Humphries. The lines causing a stir go something like this:

Black dick all in your spouse again And I know she like chocolate men She got more niggas off than Cochran

It’s kind of hard to think that Kanye is just blasting some random chick when the one beside him fits the description to a tee, don’t you think? Kanye is known for his biting lyrics but how the hell do you think that Kris Jenner will respond to this one? We already know that he has all but abandoned Kim for the majority of her pregnancy and it doesn’t matter how times a Kardashian sister says that things are fine, the fact Kanye chooses to be everywhere but with Kim says everything that we need to know about the state of their relationship.

How do you think Kim and her family has reacted to Kanye’s new song? Even if he were to admit the obvious and say it’s about his formerly “perfect bitch”, what kind of man degrades his pregnant baby mama like that? It’s not just taking a shot at Kimmie but rather it shows a good deal of anger at her, don’t you think? Will Kanye take some heat for this song or do you think it’ll just be accepted as typical Kanye? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Editor’s Note: Has Kanye finally realized that he bought damaged goods?