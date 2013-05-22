Hulk Hogan Gives Miguel a Grade On His Wrestling Move

Miguel has been the subject of jokes and slander following the mishap that occurred during his performance at the Billboard Music Awards last night. By this point, everyone has seen the vine and some of the memes that circulated on Twitter in the aftermath. Today, one of pro wrestling’s finest has decided to chime in on the matter.

Hulk Hogan tweeted out his reaction to the inadvertent leg drop. While clearly not endorsing the end result, which caused minor injuries to a woman named Khyati, he is rather proud of the singer’s wrestling skills. Read the tweet below. The Hulkster’s got a point.

