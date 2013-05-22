Erica’s Got a New Boo and Scrappy is Going to Have to Fall Back

Erica is slowly starting to process of MOVING ON from her babys father SCRAPPY. We EXCLUSIVELY LEARNED that the newly single mother is seeing someone NEW. And her new love interest . . . is none other than FLOYD MONEY MAYWEATHER – the greatest boxer IN THE WORLD!!!

That’s right!! MediaTakeOut.com CONFIRMED that Floyd has flown to Atlanta TWICE in the past month to try and WOO Erica – and it seems to be working. The EXTREMELY TRUSTWORTHY snitch told us, “Erica wants him to drop all of his other women before she opens her heart to him . . . but I think she’s already feeling Floyd.”

And it doesn’t hurt that MONEY has been SHOWERING the lovely Erica with gifts.

