Nick Gilbert, the NBA’s biggest good luck charm.

For a third time in 10 years, and the second time in three, the Cleveland Cavaliers have won the draft lottery.

Nick, the son of owner Dan Gilbert, was the Cavs representative at the lottery, just like he was in 2011 when the team won then and used the pick to select Kyrie Irving. They used it in 2003 to select LeBron James. So the Cavs have a pretty good history with the No. 1 pick. Watch full video recap below.

Cleveland Cavaliers WIN 2013 #1 NBA draft lottery was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com