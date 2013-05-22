Mother Beats Up Daughters 11 Year Old Bully!

A Philadelphia mom was arrested inside her daughter’s school after police say she assaulted an 11-year-old student. Attifa Brown says she was upset her daughter was being bullied at school, but denies ever hitting the child.

“I don’t beat my own child, let alone somebody else’s,” said Brown. Police say there is a videotape of the incident that happened yesterday around 10:00 a.m. inside A.B. Anderson Elementary School in Cobbs Creek.

“The problem here is that we have a 26-year-old mother who has no reason to approach an 11-year-old child, so her credibility as far as I’m concerned is shot,” said Lt. John Walker, Philadelphia Police.

Investigators say Brown went to the school with her daughter to confront the 11-year-old girl, accused of bullying her child. “The tape showed this lady over my daughter for minutes, poking her in the face, pulling her hair and beating her,” said Bobby Webster, mother of the 11-year-old victim.

Webster says her daughter is not a bully. “I thought I taught her to actually defend herself and take care of herself,” said Brown, who added that at the end of the day, “I’m human.” School officials are investigating how Brown was able to walk into the school without signing in or without being questioned.

Brown is facing a long list of charges, including terroristic threats, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and defiant trespass.

