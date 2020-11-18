Twitter Debates If Wine Coolers & Hood Massages Are Enough For Mouf Work

A young man on Twitter is catching some flak after openly complaining about spending a light amount of cash, doling out massages, and buying wine coolers on a woman. Angry that the woman didn’t go down on him, the man lashed out but it isn’t working out too well for him.
Twitter user @jaygiveemhell wrote, “Paid for $40 uber, cooked, rubbed feet and her back. Bought wine coolers and this b*tch didn’t at least [have] the decency to suck some d*ck. Bet she don’t ever hear from me again. Lol.”
So if our math is right, a four-pack of wine coolers, which we didn’t know people still consumed, are definitely under or around 10 bucks. So with all of it added up, homie spent half a hunnid and expected shorty to turn into Obsession (a GOAT if you ask us) on the “mic,” if you smell the wine coolers we’re sipping.
It appears the young woman in question tweets under the name @Reeivyy but we haven’t been able to confirm but apparently, she replied to @jaygiveemhell’s missive about not performing the acts as we’ve highlighted in our Twitter tally of responses so far.
Truthfully, the market for wine coolers has to be quite small these days but we’re sure makers of the stuff are enjoying the renewed relevance and are already prepping their social media teams to cash in.
We’ve scoured Twitter to take in the debate with many clowning main man for his public blast of the woman and he’s getting a well-deserved flogging for being a cheapskate and for having a dry Johnson on top of it.
it was the wine coolers bruv https://t.co/NkwPngQoES— Fleetwood DeVille (@morrisdusk) November 18, 2020
In a pandemic, one should risk catching rona for wine coolers??? pic.twitter.com/hwYKx5cwni— #BreadBae (@EatWithNia) November 18, 2020
Nobody is shitting on wine coolers fr but it’s funny what ppl think qualifies as “pulling out all the stops” to court someone 😂😂— Hits different (@MostLifeDre) November 18, 2020
Listen if I showed up for a date and dude had a pack of wine coolers I wouldn’t be sucking anything either 😂 pic.twitter.com/chUh7NDRpG— Tired Elementary Teacher (@TiredElementary) November 18, 2020
Wine coolers are how my mom introduced me to alcohol lol— 🐝 BumbleBree 🐝 (@Bree_idk) November 18, 2020
Def cheap, but I'm pretty sure that's the point 😅 https://t.co/A7yyqJ1Phi
A man drinking wine coolers is not the man for me anyway😂 enhanced ass soda.— Yams Cooking Yams (@LiviSymone) November 18, 2020
As for me and my house, we drink red!
Who drinks wine coolers tho? A 14 Yr old.— Blonde Ambition (@StrictlyKeyz) November 18, 2020
So you expected head because you spent $40 and bought wine coolers 😒 THE AUDACITY https://t.co/fPztkKjfG8— CASSIE (@cassi3cass) November 18, 2020
The answer is that y’all still look down on women who are very sexually available, so you don’t think that they’re worth your Uber and your wine coolers.— 💎 (@Gemthemaverick) November 18, 2020
You would rather chase women who aren’t sexually available and then complain when your efforts are futile.
Wine coolers are for when you’re the designated driver or if you think you’re pregnant but haven’t taken a test yet.— STUARTIST (@StewardessChick) November 18, 2020
Why men just won’t pay sex workers for sex ? Instead of expecting sex for some damn wine coolers. Like I just don’t get it— Latrell (@gigibadazz) November 18, 2020
Chile.. pic.twitter.com/P0B11BMowh— NIECEY POO💕 (@1Jesusniece) November 18, 2020
🤣😂😭Wine coolers? Uber? For real?🤣😂😭 I don't think this was a real date. It sounds like you paid your UberEats driver to stay.— Ebi Flow 🌬 (@TheEveGene1) November 18, 2020
The wine coolers being the last straw has me in tears 😭 https://t.co/MVxs0srTaV— look at my opponent (@DatNegroJustin) November 18, 2020