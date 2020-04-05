Former Philadelphia Eagles Player Tom Dempsey Dies From COVID-19

Former Philadelphia Eagles Kicker Tom Dempsey dies from the Coronavirus. The Eagles legend, Dempsey was 73 years-old.

Through the years Tom Dempsey played for New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams, Houston Oilers and Buffalo Bills. Tom was famously known for being the first NFL Kicker in history to be toeless. Tom lost half of his foot after a long night of drinking and debauchery in the French Quarter of New Orleans. The toeless kicker was also first to set the record for the longest recorded field goal kick making a 63-yard field goal.

