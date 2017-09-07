Best In Show: The Bold, Sequined & Leather Looks From Day 1 Of NYFW was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Harlem Fashion Row Harlem Fashion Row takes day one of NYFW.

2. Harlem Fashion Row Harlem Fashion Row takes day one of NYFW.

3. Harlem Fashion Row Harlem Fashion Row takes day one of NYFW.

4. Harlem Fashion Row Harlem Fashion Row takes day one of NYFW

5. Harlem Fashion Row Harlem Fashion Row takes day one of NYFW.

6. Harlem Fashion Row Harlem Fashion Row takes day one of NYFW.

7. Greta Constantine – Presentation – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: A model walks the runway during the Greta Constantine presentation during New York Fashion Week at Pier 59 on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

8. Greta Constantine – Presentation – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: Models pose at the Greta Constantine presentation during New York Fashion Week at Pier 59 on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

9. Greta Constantine – Presentation – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: Models pose at the Greta Constantine presentation during New York Fashion Week at Pier 59 on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

10. Greta Constantine – Presentation – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: A model poses at the Greta Constantine presentation during New York Fashion Week at Pier 59 on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

11. Greta Constantine – Presentation – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: Models pose at the Greta Constantine presentation during New York Fashion Week at Pier 59 on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

12. Greta Constantine – Presentation – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: A model poses at the Greta Constantine presentation during New York Fashion Week at Pier 59 on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

13. Greta Constantine – Presentation – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: A model poses at the Greta Constantine presentation during New York Fashion Week at Pier 59 on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

14. Greta Constantine – Presentation – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: A model poses at the Greta Constantine presentation during New York Fashion Week at Pier 59 on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

15. Greta Constantine – Presentation – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: A model poses at the Greta Constantine presentation during New York Fashion Week at Pier 59 on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

16. Greta Constantine – Presentation – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: Models pose at the Greta Constantine presentation during New York Fashion Week at Pier 59 on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

17. Greta Constantine – Presentation – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: A model walks the runway during the Greta Constantine presentation during New York Fashion Week at Pier 59 on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

18. Greta Constantine – Presentation – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: A model walks the runway during the Greta Constantine presentation during New York Fashion Week at Pier 59 on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

19. Greta Constantine – Presentation – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: A model walks the runway during the Greta Constantine presentation during New York Fashion Week at Pier 59 on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

20. Greta Constantine – Presentation – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: A model walks the runway during the Greta Constantine presentation during New York Fashion Week at Pier 59 on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

21. Greta Constantine – Presentation – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: A model poses at the Greta Constantine presentation during New York Fashion Week at Pier 59 on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

22. Greta Constantine – Presentation – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: A model poses at the Greta Constantine presentation during New York Fashion Week at Pier 59 on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

23. Greta Constantine – Presentation – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: Models pose at the Greta Constantine presentation during New York Fashion Week at Pier 59 on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

24. Greta Constantine – Presentation – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: A model walks the runway during the Greta Constantine presentation during New York Fashion Week at Pier 59 on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

25. Greta Constantine – Presentation – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: A model walks the runway during the Greta Constantine presentation during New York Fashion Week at Pier 59 on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

26. Greta Constantine – Presentation – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: A model poses at the Greta Constantine presentation during New York Fashion Week at Pier 59 on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

27. Greta Constantine – Presentation – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: A model poses at the Greta Constantine presentation during New York Fashion Week at Pier 59 on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

28. Greta Constantine – Presentation – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: A model walks the runway during the Greta Constantine presentation during New York Fashion Week at Pier 59 on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

29. Greta Constantine – Presentation – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: A model walks the runway during the Greta Constantine presentation during New York Fashion Week at Pier 59 on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

30. Greta Constantine – Presentation – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: A model walks the runway during the Greta Constantine presentation during New York Fashion Week at Pier 59 on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

31. Greta Constantine – Presentation – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: Models pose at the Greta Constantine presentation during New York Fashion Week at Pier 59 on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

32. Greta Constantine – Presentation – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: A model walks the runway during the Greta Constantine presentation during New York Fashion Week at Pier 59 on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

33. VFILES – Runway – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: A model walks the runway at the V Files Spring/Summer 2018 fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

34. VFILES – Runway – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: A model walks the runway at the V Files Spring/Summer 2018 fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

35. VFILES – Runway – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: A model walks the runway at the V Files Spring/Summer 2018 fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

36. VFILES – Backstage – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: A model poses backstage for the VFILES show during New York Fashion Week at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

37. VFILES – Runway – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: A model walks the runway at the V Files Spring/Summer 2018 fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

38. VFILES – Runway – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: A model walks the runway at the V Files Spring/Summer 2018 fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

39. VFILES – Runway – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: A model walks the runway at the V Files Spring/Summer 2018 fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

40. VFILES – Runway – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: A model walks the runway at the V Files Spring/Summer 2018 fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

41. VFILES – Runway – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: A model walks the runway at the V Files Spring/Summer 2018 fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

42. VFILES – Runway – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: A model walks the runway at the V Files Spring/Summer 2018 fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

43. Tom Ford – Runway – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: A model walks the runway at the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2018 Runway Show during New York Fashion Week at the Park Avenue Armory on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

44. Tom Ford – Runway – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: A model walks the runway at the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2018 Runway Show during New York Fashion Week at the Park Avenue Armory on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

45. Tom Ford – Runway – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: A model walks the runway at the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2018 Runway Show during New York Fashion Week at the Park Avenue Armory on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

46. Tom Ford – Runway – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: A model walks the runway at the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2018 Runway Show during New York Fashion Week at the Park Avenue Armory on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

47. Tom Ford – Runway – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: Joan Smalls walks the runway at the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2018 Runway Show during New York Fashion Week at the Park Avenue Armory on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

48. Tom Ford – Runway – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: A model walks the runway at the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2018 Runway Show during New York Fashion Week at the Park Avenue Armory on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

49. Tom Ford – Runway – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: A model walks the runway at the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2018 Runway Show during New York Fashion Week at the Park Avenue Armory on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

50. Tom Ford – Runway – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: A model walks the runway at the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2018 Runway Show during New York Fashion Week at the Park Avenue Armory on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

51. Tom Ford – Runway – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: A model walks the runway at the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2018 Runway Show during New York Fashion Week at the Park Avenue Armory on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

52. Tom Ford – Runway – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: A model walks the runway at the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2018 Runway Show during New York Fashion Week at the Park Avenue Armory on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

53. Tom Ford – Runway – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: A model walks the runway at the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2018 Runway Show during New York Fashion Week at the Park Avenue Armory on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

54. Tom Ford – Runway – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: A model walks the runway at the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2018 Runway Show during New York Fashion Week at the Park Avenue Armory on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

55. Tom Ford – Runway – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: A model walks the runway at the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2018 Runway Show during New York Fashion Week at the Park Avenue Armory on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

56. Tom Ford – Runway – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: A model walks the runway at the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2018 Runway Show during New York Fashion Week at the Park Avenue Armory on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

57. Tom Ford – Runway – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: A model walks the runway at the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2018 Runway Show during New York Fashion Week at the Park Avenue Armory on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

58. Tom Ford – Runway – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: A model walks the runway at the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2018 Runway Show during New York Fashion Week at the Park Avenue Armory on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

59. Tom Ford – Runway – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: A model walks the runway at the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2018 Runway Show during New York Fashion Week at the Park Avenue Armory on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

60. Tom Ford – Runway – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: A model walks the runway at the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2018 Runway Show during New York Fashion Week at the Park Avenue Armory on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

61. Tom Ford – Runway – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: Gigi Hadid walks the runway at the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2018 Runway Show during New York Fashion Week at the Park Avenue Armory on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

62. Tom Ford – Runway – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: A model walks the runway at the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2018 Runway Show during New York Fashion Week at the Park Avenue Armory on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

63. Tom Ford – Runway – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: A model walks the runway at the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2018 Runway Show during New York Fashion Week at the Park Avenue Armory on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

64. Tom Ford – Runway – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: A model walks the runway at the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2018 Runway Show during New York Fashion Week at the Park Avenue Armory on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

65. Tom Ford – Runway – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: A model walks the runway at the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2018 Runway Show during New York Fashion Week at the Park Avenue Armory on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

66. Tom Ford – Runway – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: A model walks the runway at the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2018 Runway Show during New York Fashion Week at the Park Avenue Armory on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

67. Tom Ford – Runway – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: Joan Smalls walks the runway at the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2018 Runway Show during New York Fashion Week at the Park Avenue Armory on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

68. Tom Ford – Runway – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: Kendall Jenner walks the runway at the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2018 Runway Show during New York Fashion Week at the Park Avenue Armory on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

69. Tom Ford – Runway – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: A model walks the runway at the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2018 Runway Show during New York Fashion Week at the Park Avenue Armory on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

70. Tom Ford – Runway – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: A model walks the runway at the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2018 Runway Show during New York Fashion Week at the Park Avenue Armory on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

71. Tom Ford – Runway – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: A model walks the runway at the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2018 Runway Show during New York Fashion Week at the Park Avenue Armory on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

72. Tom Ford – Runway – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: A model walks the runway at the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2018 Runway Show during New York Fashion Week at the Park Avenue Armory on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

73. Tom Ford – Runway – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: Joan Smalls walks the runway at the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2018 Runway Show during New York Fashion Week at the Park Avenue Armory on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

74. Tom Ford – Runway – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: A model walks the runway at the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2018 Runway Show during New York Fashion Week at the Park Avenue Armory on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

75. Tom Ford – Runway – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: A model walks the runway at the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2018 Runway Show during New York Fashion Week at the Park Avenue Armory on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

76. Tom Ford – Runway – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: A model walks the runway at the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2018 Runway Show during New York Fashion Week at the Park Avenue Armory on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

77. Tom Ford – Runway – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: A model walks the runway at the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2018 Runway Show during New York Fashion Week at the Park Avenue Armory on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

78. Tom Ford – Runway – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: A model walks the runway at the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2018 Runway Show during New York Fashion Week at the Park Avenue Armory on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

79. Tom Ford – Arrivals – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: Kim Kardashian attends the Tom Ford fashion show during New York Fashion Week on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

80. Tom Ford – Runway – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: A model walks the runway at the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2018 Runway Show during New York Fashion Week at the Park Avenue Armory on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

81. Tom Ford – Runway – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: A model walks the runway at the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2018 Runway Show during New York Fashion Week at the Park Avenue Armory on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

82. Tom Ford – Runway – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: A model walks the runway at the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2018 Runway Show during New York Fashion Week at the Park Avenue Armory on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

83. Tom Ford – Runway – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: A model walks the runway at the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2018 Runway Show during New York Fashion Week at the Park Avenue Armory on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

84. Tom Ford – Runway – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: A model walks the runway at the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2018 Runway Show during New York Fashion Week at the Park Avenue Armory on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

85. Tom Ford – Runway – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: A model walks the runway at the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2018 Runway Show during New York Fashion Week at the Park Avenue Armory on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

86. Tom Ford – Runway – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: A model walks the runway at the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2018 Runway Show during New York Fashion Week at the Park Avenue Armory on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

87. Tom Ford – Runway – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: A model walks the runway at the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2018 Runway Show during New York Fashion Week at the Park Avenue Armory on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

88. Tom Ford – Runway – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: A model walks the runway at the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2018 Runway Show during New York Fashion Week at the Park Avenue Armory on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

89. Tom Ford – Runway – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: A model walks the runway at the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2018 Runway Show during New York Fashion Week at the Park Avenue Armory on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

90. Tom Ford – Runway – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: A model walks the runway at the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2018 Runway Show during New York Fashion Week at the Park Avenue Armory on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

91. Tom Ford – Runway – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: A model walks the runway at the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2018 Runway Show during New York Fashion Week at the Park Avenue Armory on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

92. Tom Ford – Runway – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: A model walks the runway at the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2018 Runway Show during New York Fashion Week at the Park Avenue Armory on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

93. Tom Ford – Runway – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: A model walks the runway at the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2018 Runway Show during New York Fashion Week at the Park Avenue Armory on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

94. Tom Ford – Runway – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: A model walks the runway at the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2018 Runway Show during New York Fashion Week at the Park Avenue Armory on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

95. Tom Ford – Runway – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: A model walks the runway at the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2018 Runway Show during New York Fashion Week at the Park Avenue Armory on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

96. Tom Ford – Runway – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: A model walks the runway at the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2018 Runway Show during New York Fashion Week at the Park Avenue Armory on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

97. Tom Ford – Runway – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: A model walks the runway at the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2018 Runway Show during New York Fashion Week at the Park Avenue Armory on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

98. Tom Ford – Runway – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: A model walks the runway at the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2018 Runway Show during New York Fashion Week at the Park Avenue Armory on September 6, 2017 in New York City.