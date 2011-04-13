Teyana Taylor Allegedly Beat Up Another Woman Over Chris Brown

R&B singer and actress Teyana Taylor is the prime suspect in the vicious assault of a woman at a recording studio in Burbank, CA on Saturday. Taylor allegedly beat the woman up after the woman made a comment about Taylor’s friend, Chris Brown.

TMZ reports that Taylor allegedly went bonkers and punched the other woman in the face several times and knocked the woman down. Once the other woman hit the floor, Taylor is said to have repeatedly kicked the woman in the stomach and head. The woman suffered scrapes and swelling around her face.

Police were called to the scene, but Taylor had already left the studio. No charges have been filed against Taylor, but police would like to speak with her in regards to their investigation of the incident.

