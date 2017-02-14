Music & Entertainment
Romantic R&B Valentine’s Day Playlist

5 hours ago

Couple lying in bed together

Source: Rick Gomez / Getty

Valentine’s Day for brand new couples consists of trying to outshine other couples, exchanging expensive gifts and/or an expensive dinner out on the town.

Not quite your thing? If you’d rather stay inside in the comfort of your own home with the man (or woman) you love and eat homemade food that will satisfy both of your picky taste buds, then why not do it to the sounds of love and romance playing in the background?

Want to listen to sexy R&B and not lobby music while waiting with a buzzer for the table at Red Lobster? Imagine that! Having a playlist already in place in your iPod is just as essential and just as entertaining as actually having a real Valentine. Here are 10 of our faves…the ones that set the mood and keep it just as steamy for the rest of us!

Cue the candles, rose petals and whip cream…

10.B2k- Gots Ta Be

9.Beyonce- All Night Long

8. Rihanna- Kiss It Better Baby

7. Miguel- Teach Me

6. Chris Brown- No Bullshit

5.Ginuwine- On My Way

4. R.Kelly- Feeling On Yo Booty

3.112- Cupid

2. Jagged Edge- Gotta Be

1. Usher- Nice & Slow

Are there any other R&B faves – old and new school – that you’ll be adding to your Valentine’s Day playlists? Share them with us below on the message board so we can play them right along with you all day – and all night long.

HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY EVERYONE!

