Music
Home > Music

Valentines Day Roses, What’s The Meaning Behind Each Rose Color!

5 hours ago

Nia Noelle
Leave a comment

Don’t write off the roses you may receive this Valentine’s Day as unoriginal.

There may be more to those roses than meets the eye – each color the romantic flower comes in, has a special meaning.

According to the dedicated flower site ProFlowers.com, the following colors hold significant representation:

Red – The most traditional color choice when it comes to roses, the red rose is a symbol of romantic love. Usually given in a long stem form, if you have someone you want to express your undying love for, stick with this color.

Pink – Although not exactly red, the pink rose, the subdued color that it is, represents refinement, and is often given as a sign of high esteem or appreciation. So if there is someone that you’ve admired for a long time and didn’t know how to express it, pink roses would communicate the message for you.

Yellow – If you are giving yellow roses to someone this Valentine’s Day, it probably means that you think of this person as someone who brings joy to your life and is a great friend; because that is exactly what the yellow rose represents.

Orange – This color probably is not seen too often in rose form, and that is possibly a good thing because orange represents feelings of passion, desire and excitement when it comes to romance. If you are not feeling that in your relationship, perhaps it is beneficial that it is more difficult to randomly pick up a bouquet of orange roses. You don’t want the wrong message communicated.

Lavender – Distinctive and beautiful, the lavender rose signifies enchantment and is often taken as conveying love at first sight. So if you are a romantic at heart and love the stories of fairy tales, sweep that special someone off their feet by giving them a bouquet of lavender colored roses.

So, now that you have all of the colorful meanings of the rose, get ready to pay a pretty penny. Why are roses so expensive?

roses , valentines day

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Couple lying in bed together
Trending
Romantic R&B Valentine’s Day Playlist
 5 hours ago
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Win $250 Cash By Taking Our Music Survey!
 13 hours ago
Everyone And Their Mama Was Proud Of Chance…
 24 hours ago
Celeb Reactions To Adele Dedicating Her Grammy’s Speech…
 1 day ago
David And Tamela Mann Set For TV One…
 1 day ago
Octavia Spencer Tapped For ‘SNL’ Hosting Debut March 4
 1 day ago
Teddy And Tina Campbell Are Launching A Marriage…
 3 days ago
The Intense, Full Trailer For ‘Underground’ Season Two…
 4 days ago
Bravo Reportedly Wants NeNe Leakes And Kim Zolciak…
 5 days ago
Kerry Washington To Embrace The Dark Side In…
 5 days ago
Oprah Winfrey And Lee Daniels Rumored To Be…
 5 days ago
Netflix’s ‘Dear White People’ Sets Premiere Date, Releases Trailer
 6 days ago
10 photos
10 Quotes From NAACP Image Award Nominee Laverne…
 6 days ago
10 Reasons Why NAACP Image Award Nominee Mahershala…
 6 days ago
Photos