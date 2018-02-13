Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

The Top Valentine Cocktails Recipes To Keep Your Night Sexy

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Christian Siriano NYFW 10th Anniversary Collection After Party With Belvedere Vodka

Source: Ilya S. Savenok / Getty

It’s that time of year when love is in the air and sometimes getting creative for your Valentine can be a little difficult.  Maybe because of budget or your just flat out of ideas on how to make the night special for your love.

Well we’ve come up with some great cocktails to make your Valentines evening sexy.  Weather you are doing a night of Netflix and chill or just want to mix up some good libations so you can pre-game before your big date night we’ve got your back now some tasty recipes!

From vodka to whiskey we got the flavor to up the sexy factor on your Valentines day.

Drunk In Love: Valentine's Day Cocktails For You & Yours

24 photos Launch gallery

Drunk In Love: Valentine's Day Cocktails For You & Yours

Continue reading Drunk In Love: Valentine’s Day Cocktails For You & Yours

Drunk In Love: Valentine's Day Cocktails For You & Yours

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Top Valentine Cocktails Recipes To Keep Your…
 1 hour ago
02.13.18
Trending Diverse Couple Engagement Silhouettes at Sunset
Trending
Fellas Hurry! 10 Last Minute Valentines Day Gift…
 3 hours ago
02.13.18
Trending Couple lying in bed together
Trending
Romantic R&B Valentine’s Day Playlist
 4 hours ago
02.13.18
Music Multi-Platinum Producer Ensayne Wayne Killed In Atlanta
 6 hours ago
02.13.18
“Clueless” Actress Stacey Dash Is Considering Running For…
 6 hours ago
02.13.18
Portrait Mode For Real: See The Presidential Portraits…
 6 hours ago
02.13.18
Viola Davis & Husband Julius Tennon Team Up…
 6 hours ago
02.13.18
Secret iPhone Code Posted Online Is ‘Biggest Leak…
 3 days ago
02.10.18
Tiffany Haddish Dishes On The Time She First…
 3 days ago
02.10.18
LeBron James Hits Buzzer-Beating Game-Winner Shot Against The…
 4 days ago
02.09.18
Harley-Davidson Recalling 251,000 Motorcycles Worldwide
 4 days ago
02.09.18
A Spice Girls Reunion Tour Is Finally In…
 4 days ago
02.09.18
Black Lives Matter Activist Who Snatched The Confederate…
 4 days ago
02.09.18
Teaser Clip, Premiere Date Announced For VH1’s ‘Teyana…
 5 days ago
02.08.18
Photos