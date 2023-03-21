According to NBC4i, The last gas-powered muscle car from Dodge isn’t leaving the road without some squeals, thunder and crazy-fast speed.
The 2023 Challenger SRT Demon 170 will deliver 1,025 horsepower from its 6.2-liter supercharged V-8, and the automaker says it will be the quickest production car made.
Stellantis says it can go from zero to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in a scary 1.66 seconds, making it faster than even electric supercars from Tesla and Lucid.
It’s what the performance brand from Stellantis is calling the last of the rumbling cars that for decades were a fixture of American culture on Saturday night cruises all over the country.
Stellantis will stop making gas versions of the Dodge Challenger and Charger and the Chrylser 300 big sedan by the end of this year, squeezed out by stricter government fuel-economy regulations and an accelerating shift to electric vehicles to fight climate change.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
- Willis Reed, New York Knicks Legend, Dies at 80
- Lori Harvey Attended The White House Women’s History Month Brunch In An Attico Pinstripe Suit
- Cleveland Makes List of Top 10 ‘Food’ Cities in the Country!
- Here’s What You Should Know About the New, Deadly Fungus in Ohio
- Dodge unveils it’s last gas powered muscle car that’s faster than a Tesla
- Keke Palmer Says Of All Her Careers, Motherhood Is Her ‘Greatest Gig Of All’
- Nike Says StockX Sold 38 Pairs Of Bogus Nike Sneakers To Reseller In Court Filing
- Rudolph Isley Sues Brother Ron Over “Isley Brothers” Trademark
- Yung Miami Is ‘Back Outside’ In NYC In An All Black Look
- 2023 Rolling Loud New York Has Been Cancelled
Dodge unveils it’s last gas powered muscle car that’s faster than a Tesla was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
-
OHIO: Three Dead Bodies Found ‘Bound and Gagged’
-
Three Men Found Guilty For 2018 Murder of XXXtentacion
-
Doug E Fresh, Slick Rick and More Added to Cincinnati Music Fest Line-up
-
Okay, Let’s Talk About THAT Chloe Bailey/Damson Idris Scene In SWARM
-
Finesse 3 Times? Rapper Finesse2Tymes Is In A Relationship With 3 Women At Once
-
Erykah Badu Shows Her Kitty ! (ADULT CONTENT EXPLICT Video)
-
Nicki Minaj Goes At Cardi B Fans Over Photoshop Claims
-
Meet Yahya Abdul Mateen II’s Boo; Jan Michael Quammie [Pics]