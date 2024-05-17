Listen Live
Foodie Fridays: dEcORa Eatery & Drinkery

Published on May 17, 2024

Artsy Foodies, time to step up to the plate!

Located at 333 Scott St. in Covington, dEcORa Eatery & Drinkery is a brand new bar & grill that stands out already! Opened in April 2024, this establishment offers a creative dining experience with handcrafted cocktails and a diverse menu, all within a space coated with artistic masterpieces. Every detail is thoughtfully designed— from the tables and decorations to the flooring and ceiling. Additionally, the local artwork you’ll see displayed in dEcORa is available for purchase. You can leave with dinner AND a new art baby!

Foodies should check out a few of our highlights including the Spicy Paloma, French Kiss, Smoked Bacon Old Fashion, Prime Rib Beef All American Cheeseburger Sliders Trio, Salmon Street Tacos, and the indulgent 7-Cheese Buffalo Mac + Cheese.

dEcORa Eatery & Drinkery is not just a place to eat and drink; it’s an immersive experience where creativity and culinary excellence mix. Whether you’re stepping out for a casual meal or a special occasion, this venue promises a memorable experience.

Follow dEcORa on Instagram (@experience.decora) for restaurant updates and special nights.

The restaurant is open Tuesday through Wednesday, 4pm-12:30am and Thursday through Sunday 11am-12:30am.

Be sure to catch Foodies With A Cutie live every Friday between 3:25pm-5:00pm for her restaurant rundown inside The TropHouse on 101.1 The Wiz!

Find “Foodies” online: Website, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok

 

