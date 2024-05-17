Listen Live
Deitrick Haddon on Church Hurt, Wife Twerks, and New Album ‘One Night in California’

| 05.17.24
Deitrick Haddon

One of our favorite millennial gospel singer-songwriter and pastor is in the building. Welcome Deitrick Haddon to The Morning Hustle!

With the recent trending topic of “church hurt” taking over social media, Haddon explains his views on the roles of faith-based leaders. He also reveals his thoughts on keeping ministry interesting enough for the youth to want to be involved, and the importance of keeping the church “about the people.”

“[Pastors] are part of the problem. People have been seeing bad leadership, so they’re losing trust and faith in the church and now they’re judging God by the things that we do,” he said.

Deitrick has had his own fair share of public scrutiny, as a not-so-average church leader—who lives for God, but also keeps it real. He opens up about maintaining a happy marriage, making new music, and so much more.

STREAM DETRICK HADDON’S ‘ONE NIGHT IN CALIFORNIA’ ALBUM

 

Catch The Morning Hustle every weekday morning, 5-9a CT/6-10a ET!

