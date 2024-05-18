Listen Live
Childish Gambino Winning Weekend!

Published on May 18, 2024

Childish Gambino Winning Weekend WIZ

Source: Creative Services / Radio One Cincinnati

101.1 The WIZ is giving you a chance to win a pair of tickets to see Childish Gambino Thursday, August 15th at The Schottenstein Center in Columbus. To enter for your chance to win text the keyword: WIZTIX to 24042!
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Cincinnati, OH, metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older. The Childish Gambino Text-To-Win Sweepstakes ends on May 19th, 2024. Subject to Official Rules

