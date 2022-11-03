$14M Lawsuit Blames Black Girl’s Suicide On Utah School Allowing Racist Bullying

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

The family of a young Black girl from Utah who committed suicide last year after being bullied over her race and disabilities is filing a $14 million lawsuit against her school.

Brittany Tichenor-Cox announced on Wednesday that she would be seeking $14 million in damages for the 2021 death of her 10-year-old daughter, Isabella “Izzy” Tichenor. According to the notice of claim, Foxboro Elementary School in North Salt Lake City, its director, and its principal have all been named as defendants.

The school allegedly violated state and federal laws, including requiring schools to ensure equal treatment, provide educational opportunity, and protect students experiencing homelessness. The claim also names the Davis School District, school board, and superintendent.

“Izzy was bullied, abused, harassed, and excluded from activities because she was female, learning disabled, poor, homeless, and black,” the claim read.

It also alleged that teachers commented on Izzy’s hygiene and odor in front of other students and created a hostile classroom environment

“As a result of this unchecked bullying and the school’s overall ‘deliberate indifference’ to minority students, Izzy failed nearly all her classes. At the time of her death, she could barely read or do math on a first-grade level,” the claim said.

Ten-year-old Isabella “Izzy” Tichenor died on Nov. 6, 2021.

The school district released a statement to KUTV following her tragic death.

“We, like everyone, are devastated by the death of this child. Our hearts go out to the family. Foxboro Elementary has worked extensively with the family and will continue to provide help to them and others impacted by this tragedy. We take all incidents and reports of bullying seriously. At this point, the incident we are aware of involved another student. The teacher and administration responded quickly and appropriately. As with all allegations of bullying, our investigation will continue.”

But Izzy’s mother said they reported the abuse, and nothing was done.

“As any parent would, we reported this abuse to her teachers, the school administration, and the district administration,” said Tichenor-Cox to KUTV. “Nothing. Nothing was done to protect Izzy. Children did not have their behavior corrected so the torment of this child continued day after day.”

According to AP, the defendants have 60 days to respond before the family can file a lawsuit based on the claim.

